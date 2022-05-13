Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Shares Acquired by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 604 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $5,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Waste Connections by 86.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,698,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $339,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,935 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Waste Connections during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $143,938,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Connections during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $138,143,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Waste Connections by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,165,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $431,785,000 after purchasing an additional 764,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Waste Connections during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,565,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Waste Connections from $147.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Waste Connections from $149.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Waste Connections in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Waste Connections in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Waste Connections from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Waste Connections currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.38.

Shares of NYSE WCN opened at $122.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.12, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.93. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.75 and a 52-week high of $145.62.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is an increase from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is currently 37.55%.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

