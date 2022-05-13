Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Warner Music Group Corp is a music-based content company. It operating segment consist Recorded Music and Music Publishing. Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists. Music Publishing segment owns and acquires rights. The company operates principally in the United States, the United Kingdom and internationally. Warner Music Group Corp is based in New York. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Warner Music Group from $49.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Warner Music Group from $50.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Warner Music Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Redburn Partners restated a sell rating on shares of Warner Music Group in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.00.

Warner Music Group stock traded up $0.70 on Thursday, reaching $29.47. 20,581 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,170,796. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.11. The stock has a market cap of $15.17 billion, a PE ratio of 40.52, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.36. Warner Music Group has a twelve month low of $24.39 and a twelve month high of $50.23.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Warner Music Group had a return on equity of 421.73% and a net margin of 6.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Warner Music Group will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Warner Music Group news, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 10,000 shares of Warner Music Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total transaction of $358,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.64, for a total value of $712,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,165,000. Insiders own 76.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,928,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Warner Music Group by 33.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 5,974 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Warner Music Group by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 410,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,728,000 after purchasing an additional 31,665 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Warner Music Group by 889.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 88,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,803,000 after acquiring an additional 79,989 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 30,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 6,970 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.29% of the company’s stock.

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

