Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY) have earned an average recommendation of "Hold" from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.00.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WRBY. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Warby Parker from $54.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Warby Parker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Warby Parker in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Warby Parker from $57.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th.

In other Warby Parker news, CEO David Abraham Gilboa sold 5,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $133,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 315,504 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.31 per share, with a total value of $9,562,926.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,446 shares of company stock worth $857,968 over the last 90 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Connable Office Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Warby Parker during the first quarter worth $249,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Warby Parker by 10.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 190,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,457,000 after buying an additional 17,340 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Warby Parker by 35.3% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 437,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,802,000 after buying an additional 114,237 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Warby Parker during the first quarter worth $277,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Warby Parker by 70.9% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 7,970 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

WRBY stock opened at $17.20 on Friday. Warby Parker has a 12-month low of $15.02 and a 12-month high of $60.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.24.

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $132.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. Warby Parker’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Warby Parker will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Warby Parker Company Profile

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products. It offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, and contact lenses, as well as accessories, including cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray. The company also offers eye exams and vision tests directly to consumers through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

