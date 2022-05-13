Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Price Target Cut to $176.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $210.00 to $176.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DIS. Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $172.00 to $167.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $218.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a buy rating and issued a $229.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $175.65.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded up $1.69 during trading on Thursday, hitting $106.00. 744,074 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,849,283. The company has a market cap of $192.99 billion, a PE ratio of 71.94, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $127.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.31. Walt Disney has a twelve month low of $99.47 and a twelve month high of $187.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Walt Disney will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $29,945.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 140,466,474 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $19,266,382,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514,894 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,140,194 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $11,328,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,863 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,294,697 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,970,803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628,220 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,802,702 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,448,175,000 after purchasing an additional 518,125 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,459,191 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,943,347,000 after buying an additional 160,841 shares during the period. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walt Disney Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.