Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Price Target Cut to $151.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by KeyCorp from $216.00 to $151.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $175.65.

DIS traded up $2.65 during trading on Thursday, hitting $106.96. The stock had a trading volume of 410,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,849,283. The firm has a market cap of $194.73 billion, a PE ratio of 71.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.21. Walt Disney has a 12 month low of $99.47 and a 12 month high of $187.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.31.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walt Disney will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $29,945.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,290,736,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 15,362.6% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,170,599 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,370,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150,094 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,510,534 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,092,646,000 after acquiring an additional 2,707,126 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 106.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 166,124 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $22,786,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640,795 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,294,697 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,970,803,000 after acquiring an additional 2,628,220 shares during the period. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

