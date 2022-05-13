Wall Street Games (WSG) Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

Wall Street Games (WSG) traded up 11.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 13th. Wall Street Games has a market cap of $1.43 million and $2.61 million worth of Wall Street Games was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Wall Street Games has traded 45.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Wall Street Games coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003286 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001468 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 24.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001873 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.60 or 0.00544845 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 2,059.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 99.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 30.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.88 or 0.00035811 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $60,094.32 or 1.97711949 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Wall Street Games Profile

Wall Street Games’ total supply is 969,784,779,736,925 coins and its circulating supply is 311,708,880,342,312 coins. Wall Street Games’ official Twitter account is @WSGToken

Wall Street Games Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wall Street Games directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wall Street Games should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wall Street Games using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

