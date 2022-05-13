Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Holdings Boosted by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 66.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,414 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 146.2% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 682 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 79,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 793 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WBA opened at $43.16 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.98. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.80 and a fifty-two week high of $55.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.33 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 19.15%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $0.4775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.34%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WBA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.71.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

