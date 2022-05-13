Wagerr Price Reaches $0.0159 on Exchanges (WGR)

Wagerr (WGR) traded 20.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 13th. Wagerr has a market cap of $3.44 million and $18,252.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wagerr coin can currently be purchased for $0.0159 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Wagerr has traded 14.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001448 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001905 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007179 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00004522 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001662 BTC.

Ratio Finance (RATIO) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003085 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Wagerr Coin Profile

WGR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 11th, 2017. Wagerr’s total supply is 245,394,241 coins and its circulating supply is 216,761,204 coins. The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Wagerr is news.wagerr.com . The official website for Wagerr is www.wagerr.com . Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wagerr is a decentralized sportsbook built on blockchain technology. Due to its peer-to-peer structure Wagerr brings trustless sports betting to the whole world while avoiding single hacks, scams and server downtime. Wagerr is able to escrow user stakes, verify results and pay out winners automatically, eliminating the need for third party services which charge higher fees. In Wagerr ets are executed through the use of Application Specific Smart Contracts (ASSC), while a network of Oracle Masternodes update game results and execute smart contracts to facilitate reliable betting and payouts and receive 50% of the bet's fee while doing so. 48% of the fees are destroyed, reducing the total supply of WGR while demand is created by users who buy WGR to gamble with. Anyone can stake 25,000 WGR to run a Masternode and earn a monthly share of the network fees. “

Buying and Selling Wagerr

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wagerr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wagerr using one of the exchanges listed above.

