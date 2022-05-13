Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) Given a €31.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €31.00 ($32.63) price objective on Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €33.00 ($34.74) price target on Wacker Neuson in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €29.00 ($30.53) price objective on Wacker Neuson in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €31.00 ($32.63) price objective on Wacker Neuson in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of ETR WAC opened at €19.01 ($20.01) on Tuesday. Wacker Neuson has a twelve month low of €17.74 ($18.67) and a twelve month high of €30.90 ($32.53). The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €20.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of €23.44.

Wacker Neuson SE manufactures and distributes light and compact equipment under the Wacker Neuson, Kramer, and Weidemann brand names in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Light Equipment, Compact Equipment, and Services. The company offers internal and external vibrators for concrete compaction; trowels and screeds for concrete finishing; rammers, vibratory plates, and rollers for soil compaction; demolition products and saws; lighting; generators; pumps; and heaters.

