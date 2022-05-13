Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) Given a €31.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €31.00 ($32.63) price objective on Wacker Neuson (ETR:WACGet Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €33.00 ($34.74) price target on Wacker Neuson in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €29.00 ($30.53) price objective on Wacker Neuson in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €31.00 ($32.63) price objective on Wacker Neuson in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of ETR WAC opened at €19.01 ($20.01) on Tuesday. Wacker Neuson has a twelve month low of €17.74 ($18.67) and a twelve month high of €30.90 ($32.53). The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €20.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of €23.44.

Wacker Neuson Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wacker Neuson SE manufactures and distributes light and compact equipment under the Wacker Neuson, Kramer, and Weidemann brand names in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Light Equipment, Compact Equipment, and Services. The company offers internal and external vibrators for concrete compaction; trowels and screeds for concrete finishing; rammers, vibratory plates, and rollers for soil compaction; demolition products and saws; lighting; generators; pumps; and heaters.

