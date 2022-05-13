Vysarn Limited (ASX:VYS) Insider Peter Hutchinson Acquires 300,000 Shares of Stock

Vysarn Limited (ASX:VYS – Get Rating) insider Peter Hutchinson acquired 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.08 ($0.06) per share, with a total value of A$24,600.00 ($17,083.33).

Peter Hutchinson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Vysarn alerts:

On Friday, May 6th, Peter Hutchinson acquired 100,000 shares of Vysarn stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.08 ($0.06) per share, with a total value of A$8,200.00 ($5,694.44).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.15.

Vysarn Limited, through its subsidiary engages in the hydrogeological and dewatering drilling business in Australia. It serves resources, construction, and utilities industries. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in West Perth, Australia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vysarn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vysarn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.