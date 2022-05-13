Vyant Bio (NASDAQ:VYNT) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vyant Bio (NASDAQ:VYNT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “VYANT BIO INC. operates through wholly-owned subsidiaries, StemoniX and vivoPharm. StemoniX is empowering the discovery of new medicines through the convergence of novel human biology and software technologies. vivoPharm offers proprietary preclinical test systems supporting clinical diagnostic offerings at early stages valued by the pharmaceutical industry, biotechnology companies, and academic research centers. VYANT BIO INC., formerly known as Cancer Genetics Inc., is based in CHERRY HILL, N.J. “

Get Vyant Bio alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Vyant Bio from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th.

NASDAQ:VYNT opened at $0.68 on Tuesday. Vyant Bio has a 12-month low of $0.66 and a 12-month high of $4.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 4.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.42.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Vyant Bio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Country Club Bank GFN acquired a new position in shares of Vyant Bio during the first quarter valued at $32,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vyant Bio by 3,001.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 24,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 24,013 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vyant Bio during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vyant Bio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.71% of the company’s stock.

Vyant Bio Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vyant Bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers drugs for complex neurodevelopmental and neurodegenerative disorders. The company's central nervous system (CNS) drug discovery platform combines human-derived organoid models of brain disease, scaled biology, and machine learning. It focuses on identifying repurposed and novel small molecule clinical candidates for rare CNS genetic disorders including Rett Syndrome (Rett), CDKL5 deficiency disorders (CDD,) and familial Parkinson's disease (PD).

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vyant Bio (VYNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vyant Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vyant Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.