VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. VIZIO had a negative net margin of 1.85% and a negative return on equity of 12.52%. The company had revenue of $485.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

VIZIO stock traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.47. The stock had a trading volume of 80,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,897. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.86, a PEG ratio of 177.60 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.27. VIZIO has a one year low of $6.62 and a one year high of $28.24.

Get VIZIO alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VZIO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VIZIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of VIZIO from $20.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of VIZIO from $27.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of VIZIO from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of VIZIO from $21.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, VIZIO presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.43.

In related news, COO Ben Bun Wong sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.96, for a total value of $558,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VZIO. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in VIZIO in the 2nd quarter worth about $708,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of VIZIO by 1,388.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 26,938 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of VIZIO by 11,265.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 22,530 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of VIZIO by 15,442.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 30,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VIZIO during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,050,000. 23.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About VIZIO (Get Rating)

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VIZIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VIZIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.