Vivesto AB (OTCMKTS:OASMY) Short Interest Up 373.9% in April

Vivesto AB (OTCMKTS:OASMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a growth of 373.9% from the April 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:OASMY remained flat at $$0.36 during midday trading on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Vivesto has a 12-month low of $0.27 and a 12-month high of $1.19.

Get Vivesto alerts:

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a $0.0024 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th.

Vivesto AB develops, manufactures, markets, and sells drugs in the field of human and veterinary oncology primarily in Sweden. The company offers Apealea (paclitaxel micellar) for the treatment of ovarian cancer. Its products portfolio includes Docetaxel micellar, a patented formulation that combines XR-17 with docetaxel, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of prostate cancer; and Cantrixil, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vivesto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivesto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.