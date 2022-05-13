Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Vita Coco updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of COCO opened at $9.08 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.61. Vita Coco has a fifty-two week low of $7.51 and a fifty-two week high of $18.61.

In other Vita Coco news, Director Kenneth Sadowsky purchased 10,000 shares of Vita Coco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.87 per share, for a total transaction of $78,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martin F. Roper purchased 25,000 shares of Vita Coco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.06 per share, for a total transaction of $226,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 85,000 shares of company stock worth $727,700 in the last 90 days. 7.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COCO. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Vita Coco during the fourth quarter valued at $8,289,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Vita Coco during the fourth quarter valued at $7,449,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vita Coco during the fourth quarter valued at $2,217,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Vita Coco during the fourth quarter valued at $1,416,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in Vita Coco during the fourth quarter valued at $1,241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.12% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on COCO. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Vita Coco from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Vita Coco from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vita Coco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America cut shares of Vita Coco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Vita Coco from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.43.

About Vita Coco

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; Hydration Drink Mix, a powdered form of flavored coconut water; sparkling water; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; purified water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

