Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “THE VITA COCO COMPANY provides beverage platform. The company’s brands include coconut water, Vita Coco; clean energy drink Runa; sustainable enhanced water, Ever & Ever and protein-infused water, PWR LIFT. THE VITA COCO COMPANY is based in NEW YORK. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on COCO. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Vita Coco from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Vita Coco from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Vita Coco from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Vita Coco from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.43.

Shares of COCO stock opened at $9.08 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.61. Vita Coco has a fifty-two week low of $7.51 and a fifty-two week high of $18.61.

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vita Coco will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Martin F. Roper bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.45 per share, with a total value of $422,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth Sadowsky bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.87 per share, for a total transaction of $78,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 85,000 shares of company stock valued at $727,700. Company insiders own 7.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Vita Coco in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Vita Coco in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vita Coco in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Vita Coco in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vita Coco by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. 16.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; Hydration Drink Mix, a powdered form of flavored coconut water; sparkling water; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; purified water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

