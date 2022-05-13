Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Receives $73.83 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.33.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $36.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $250.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet cut shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $80.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th.

NASDAQ:VIR traded up $1.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $22.18. The company had a trading volume of 10,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 973,732. Vir Biotechnology has a 52 week low of $18.21 and a 52 week high of $58.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.28, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of -0.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.60.

Vir Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:VIR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.07. Vir Biotechnology had a net margin of 52.29% and a return on equity of 119.80%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $811.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.32) EPS. Vir Biotechnology’s revenue for the quarter was up 59900.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vir Biotechnology will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 17,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.90, for a total transaction of $374,423.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,518,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,726,283.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 14,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.62, for a total transaction of $299,835.42. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,503,463 shares in the company, valued at $31,001,407.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,168 shares of company stock valued at $1,411,832 in the last quarter. 22.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIR. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Vir Biotechnology by 1.9% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 10.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 4.1% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 0.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 63,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,773,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 5.4% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

