Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) Given New $5.00 Price Target at Craig Hallum

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Craig Hallum from $15.00 to $5.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 60.77% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on VFF. Zacks Investment Research cut Village Farms International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Village Farms International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on Village Farms International from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Village Farms International from $12.75 to $9.30 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Village Farms International from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.88.

NASDAQ VFF opened at $3.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.91 and a beta of 3.05. Village Farms International has a twelve month low of $2.81 and a twelve month high of $11.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.71 and a 200 day moving average of $5.78.

Village Farms International ( NASDAQ:VFF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $70.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.70 million. Village Farms International had a negative return on equity of 1.83% and a negative net margin of 3.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Village Farms International will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Degiglio sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.32, for a total value of $478,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 14.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFF. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Village Farms International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in Village Farms International by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 8,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in Village Farms International in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Village Farms International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Village Farms International by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 9,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.82% of the company’s stock.

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through four segments: Produce, Cannabis-Canada, Cannabis-U.S., and Energy. The company also owns and operates a power plant that generates and sells electricity, and provides thermal heat to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; produces and supplies cannabis products to other licensed providers and provincial governments in Canada and internationally; and develops and sells cannabinoid-based health and wellness products, including ingestible, edibles, and topical applications.

