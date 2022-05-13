Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $3.75 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.46% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Vicarious Surgical Inc. is a robotics company developing a disruptive technology. The Company’s novel surgical approach uses a combination of proprietary human-like surgical robots and virtual reality to transport surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc., formerly known as D8 Holdings Corp., is headquartered in Waltham, Mass. “

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Vicarious Surgical from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.63.

NYSE RBOT opened at $3.59 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.71. Vicarious Surgical has a 1 year low of $3.05 and a 1 year high of $15.79.

Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.04). As a group, research analysts forecast that Vicarious Surgical will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Sammy Khalifa sold 6,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total transaction of $27,866.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 136,413 shares in the company, valued at $556,565.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Adam David Sachs sold 8,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.23, for a total transaction of $36,111.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,842 shares of company stock worth $152,359 in the last quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBOT. VK Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vicarious Surgical in the third quarter worth $293,386,000. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vicarious Surgical in the third quarter worth $33,472,000. Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Vicarious Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at $12,962,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Vicarious Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at $11,399,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Vicarious Surgical by 38,688.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 817,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,679,000 after purchasing an additional 815,170 shares in the last quarter. 35.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vicarious Surgical Inc operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

