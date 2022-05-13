Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $11.80

Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $11.80 and last traded at $12.14, with a volume of 26117 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.39.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on VERV shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Verve Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Verve Therapeutics from $58.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Verve Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Verve Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.33.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.53.

Verve Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VERV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.11). As a group, analysts anticipate that Verve Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Verve Therapeutics news, insider Fmr Llc sold 3,971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total transaction of $115,198.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Burt A. Adelman purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.38 per share, for a total transaction of $85,520.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verve Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verve Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 73.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,158,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,259,000 after purchasing an additional 915,090 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 107.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 19,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Verve Therapeutics by 260.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 15,124 shares in the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV)

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development of ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

