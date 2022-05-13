Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV) Receives $56.40 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.40.

VERV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Verve Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Verve Therapeutics from $58.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th.

In other news, insider Fmr Llc sold 3,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total value of $115,198.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Burt A. Adelman bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.38 per share, with a total value of $85,520.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VERV. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Verve Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Verve Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Verve Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Verve Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $149,000. Institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VERV stock opened at $12.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.53. Verve Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $11.30 and a 12-month high of $78.00.

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.11). On average, equities research analysts expect that Verve Therapeutics will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development of ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

