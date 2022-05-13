Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Bought by Pictet Asset Management SA

Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,212,319 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 147,497 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA owned approximately 0.48% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals worth $266,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 205.4% in the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 481,000 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $105,628,000 after acquiring an additional 323,500 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 54,435 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,954,000 after buying an additional 7,270 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on VRTX shares. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $271.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $258.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $279.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $273.81.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Joy Liu sold 120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.41, for a total value of $33,049.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,334 shares in the company, valued at $3,947,726.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 519 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.00, for a total transaction of $119,889.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 43,531 shares of company stock valued at $11,924,380 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of VRTX stock traded up $4.58 on Friday, reaching $245.43. 25,061 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,762,326. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $261.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $230.83. The company has a market capitalization of $62.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.55. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $176.36 and a twelve month high of $292.75.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 32.24% and a net margin of 30.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.54 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.