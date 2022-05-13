Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 508,054 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 3,114,915 shares.The stock last traded at $13.30 and had previously closed at $11.90.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VTNR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Vertex Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vertex Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Get Vertex Energy alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.88 and a 200 day moving average of $6.24.

Vertex Energy ( NASDAQ:VTNR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.16). Vertex Energy had a negative net margin of 7.20% and a negative return on equity of 61.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vertex Energy, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vertex Energy by 8,100.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 205,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 202,503 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Vertex Energy by 6,770.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 5,755 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Vertex Energy in the third quarter valued at $451,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Vertex Energy by 26.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,663,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,714,000 after acquiring an additional 350,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Vertex Energy by 247.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 55,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 39,380 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.16% of the company’s stock.

About Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR)

Vertex Energy, Inc, an environmental services company, provides a range of services designed to aggregate, process, and recycle industrial and commercial waste systems in the Gulf Coast and Central Midwest regions of the United States. The company operates through Black Oil, Refining and Marketing, and Recovery segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.