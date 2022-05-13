Verso Token (VSO) Price Hits $0.23 on Major Exchanges

Verso Token (VSO) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 13th. One Verso Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000470 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Verso Token has a market cap of $10.49 million and approximately $1.60 million worth of Verso Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Verso Token has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003380 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001427 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001874 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.71 or 0.00544038 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,920.08 or 2.06227873 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.74 or 0.00036371 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004708 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Verso Token Profile

Verso Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,824,242 coins. Verso Token’s official Twitter account is @versofinance

Buying and Selling Verso Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verso Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verso Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verso Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

