Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $6.25 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.84% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Verrica Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage medical dermatology company. It develops and manufactures pharmaceutical products for the treatment of skin diseases such as molluscum contagiosum and dermatology. Verrica Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in PA, United States. “

Get Verrica Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Brookline Capital Acquisition started coverage on Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verrica Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.89.

Shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.27 on Friday, reaching $5.69. 1,805 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,575. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 1.96. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $5.20 and a fifty-two week high of $14.79.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.13. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Verrica Pharmaceuticals will post -2.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 2,540.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 117,442 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 213.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,645 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 238,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after purchasing an additional 25,089 shares during the period. HighVista Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 44,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 10,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.58% of the company’s stock.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a dermatology therapeutics company, develops and commercializes treatments for people with skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate includes VP-102 for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum; that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of external genital warts; and which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating common warts.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Verrica Pharmaceuticals (VRCA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Verrica Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verrica Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.