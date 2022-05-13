Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.67.

VET has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$34.00 to C$33.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vermilion Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 7th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$27.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.

Get Vermilion Energy alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Vermilion Energy by 2,345.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,059,424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,934,324 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vermilion Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,906,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vermilion Energy by 480.3% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,270,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879,004 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Vermilion Energy by 312.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,235,418 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,941,000 after acquiring an additional 935,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Vermilion Energy by 715.4% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,012,068 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,229,000 after acquiring an additional 887,943 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VET traded up $1.21 on Friday, hitting $19.12. 2,510,196 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,574,123. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 2.46. Vermilion Energy has a 52 week low of $5.51 and a 52 week high of $23.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.10.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $611.07 million during the quarter. Vermilion Energy had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 55.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vermilion Energy will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.0464 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.20%.

About Vermilion Energy (Get Rating)

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.