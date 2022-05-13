Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on VZ. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. DZ Bank downgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.93.

VZ traded up $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $48.06. The company had a trading volume of 21,533,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,237,129. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.18. The stock has a market cap of $201.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.42. Verizon Communications has a 1-year low of $45.55 and a 1-year high of $59.26.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.35. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 15.93%. The business had revenue of $33.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $81,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,980,004. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total value of $1,176,911.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,085,832.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,763 shares of company stock worth $1,342,807. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 47,613 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 8.4% in the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 29,848 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,949,342 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $537,364,000 after purchasing an additional 408,825 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 35.4% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 34,356 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 8,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 18.7% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 837,136 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $45,214,000 after acquiring an additional 131,854 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

