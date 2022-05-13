VeriCoin 24 Hour Volume Hits $28.00 (VRC)

VeriCoin (VRC) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 13th. During the last seven days, VeriCoin has traded down 53.7% against the dollar. One VeriCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. VeriCoin has a market capitalization of $63,966.74 and $28.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get VeriCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,450.60 or 1.00065796 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.07 or 0.00036373 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000928 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 32% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001562 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000792 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00013827 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003286 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000916 BTC.

VeriCoin Profile

VeriCoin (VRC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 10th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 35,020,958 coins. VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for VeriCoin is www.vericoin.info . The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VeriCoin’s official message board is www.vericoinforums.com

According to CryptoCompare, “VRC was designed to reduce the PoW phase and enter PoST phase quickly. With a steady block reward and block time of sixty seconds, the PoW phase finished after the first few weeks of launch – 10/05/2014. The PoST interest rate is dynamic and depends on how much the coin is held and staked in the PoST. The dynamic interest rate is pegged at a sensible level of between 0-3% roughly. The PoST interest is gained through transaction fees which are also distributed to the Vericoin fund – to aid in development and promotion of the currency. There was no premine. “

Buying and Selling VeriCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeriCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VeriCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VeriCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VeriCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.