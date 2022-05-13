Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Verastem from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Verastem in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating on shares of Verastem in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Verastem in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. They set a buy rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of Verastem in a report on Friday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Verastem presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $5.63.
Shares of NASDAQ VSTM traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.11. The stock had a trading volume of 46,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,990,688. The company has a market capitalization of $205.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 0.88. Verastem has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $4.94. The company has a quick ratio of 5.69, a current ratio of 6.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.85.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Verastem by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 108,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verastem by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,629,353 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,527,000 after acquiring an additional 236,273 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Verastem by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,057 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 19,837 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Verastem by 191.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 209,229 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 137,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Verastem by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 510,998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 139,335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.25% of the company’s stock.
About Verastem (Get Rating)
Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing and commercializing drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its product in development includes VS-6766, a dual rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma (RAF)/mitogen-activated protein kinase (MEK) clamp that blocks MEK kinase activity and the ability of RAF to phosphorylate MEK.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Verastem (VSTM)
- Is Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) Suddenly A Safe Haven?
- Beyond Meat Stock Value is Improving
- The Travel Sector Is Getting Upgraded
- Carvana Insiders Buy Shares But Maybe You Shouldn’t
- Dutch Bros Gets Scalded By Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for Verastem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verastem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.