Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Verastem from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Verastem in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating on shares of Verastem in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Verastem in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. They set a buy rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of Verastem in a report on Friday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Verastem presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $5.63.

Shares of NASDAQ VSTM traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.11. The stock had a trading volume of 46,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,990,688. The company has a market capitalization of $205.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 0.88. Verastem has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $4.94. The company has a quick ratio of 5.69, a current ratio of 6.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.85.

Verastem ( NASDAQ:VSTM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Verastem had a negative net margin of 2,007.44% and a negative return on equity of 84.99%. On average, research analysts forecast that Verastem will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Verastem by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 108,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verastem by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,629,353 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,527,000 after acquiring an additional 236,273 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Verastem by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,057 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 19,837 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Verastem by 191.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 209,229 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 137,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Verastem by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 510,998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 139,335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.25% of the company’s stock.

Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing and commercializing drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its product in development includes VS-6766, a dual rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma (RAF)/mitogen-activated protein kinase (MEK) clamp that blocks MEK kinase activity and the ability of RAF to phosphorylate MEK.

