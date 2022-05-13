Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.98.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VLDR. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Velodyne Lidar from $8.00 to $4.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Velodyne Lidar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Velodyne Lidar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $3.50 to $2.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Velodyne Lidar from $7.50 to $5.90 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of VLDR traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.81. The company had a trading volume of 129,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,085,264. Velodyne Lidar has a 52 week low of $1.42 and a 52 week high of $12.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.96.

Velodyne Lidar ( NASDAQ:VLDR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.10 million. Velodyne Lidar had a negative net margin of 440.65% and a negative return on equity of 73.29%. Velodyne Lidar’s quarterly revenue was down 65.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Velodyne Lidar will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

In other Velodyne Lidar news, major shareholder David S. Hall sold 5,600,000 shares of Velodyne Lidar stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.21, for a total value of $12,376,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO James Barnhart sold 20,374 shares of Velodyne Lidar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.13, for a total value of $43,396.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,101,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,346,152.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 135,000 shares of company stock worth $275,400 and sold 25,764,389 shares worth $59,454,919. Company insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VLDR. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Velodyne Lidar during the first quarter worth approximately $9,148,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Velodyne Lidar by 588.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,583,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353,640 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Velodyne Lidar by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,848,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079,557 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Velodyne Lidar by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,811,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,046,000 after acquiring an additional 950,786 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in Velodyne Lidar by 1,033.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 849,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,026,000 after purchasing an additional 774,111 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.17% of the company’s stock.

Velodyne Lidar, Inc provides real-time 3D vision for autonomous systems worldwide. It offers surround-view lidar for autonomous vehicles, drones, security, mobile robots, and mapping applications; and solid state lidar for advanced driver assistance systems and autonomous applications. The company also provides Vella Development Kit that provides access to lidar-based perception software paired with sensors; Intelligent Infrastructure Solution for monitoring traffic networks and public spaces to generate real-time data analytics and predictions for enhancing traffic and crowd flow efficiency; and Vella software solution, a data curation software platform.

