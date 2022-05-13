Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) Stock Price Up 6.2%

Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR – Get Rating) shares rose 6.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.55 and last traded at $11.48. Approximately 46,367 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 965,475 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.81.

VGR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Vector Group from $18.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays raised shares of Vector Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vector Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vector Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.80 and its 200 day moving average is $12.92.

Vector Group ( NYSE:VGR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.08). Vector Group had a net margin of 10.96% and a negative return on equity of 32.45%. The firm had revenue of $313.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $612.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vector Group Ltd. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.90%. Vector Group’s payout ratio is 55.94%.

In related news, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total value of $1,069,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider J Bryant Kirkland III acquired 3,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.15 per share, for a total transaction of $40,092.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,541,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,315,000 after buying an additional 53,012 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Vector Group by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,607,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,994,000 after purchasing an additional 366,662 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Vector Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,757,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,902,000 after purchasing an additional 46,133 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vector Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,305,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,469,000 after purchasing an additional 10,381 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vector Group by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,533,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,600,000 after purchasing an additional 44,871 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.76% of the company’s stock.

Vector Group

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 100 combinations under the EAGLE 20's, Pyramid, Montego, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

