Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Sells 9,899 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lowered its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 255,630 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 9,899 shares during the quarter. Target comprises about 1.7% of Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Target were worth $59,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Target by 111.0% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 13,149 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in Target by 12,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 126 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. 81.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Target stock traded up $2.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $219.73. The company had a trading volume of 3,145,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,002,524. The stock has a market cap of $101.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.94. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $184.00 and a 1 year high of $268.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $225.19 and a 200 day moving average of $228.93.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.40 billion. Target had a return on equity of 47.35% and a net margin of 6.55%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 14.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. Target’s payout ratio is currently 25.59%.

In related news, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 2,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $507,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,972,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.35, for a total value of $6,490,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,363 shares of company stock valued at $21,970,253 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Target from $262.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Target from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Target from $260.00 to $252.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Target from $353.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Target from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $277.23.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

