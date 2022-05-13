Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Purchases 848 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,315 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $27,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 720.0% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LMT traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $435.17. 1,112,059 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,218,355. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $324.23 and a one year high of $479.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $446.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $392.35.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.22 by $0.22. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 81.35% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $2.80 dividend. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.47%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. UBS Group raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $486.00 to $496.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $448.86.

In other news, Director John Donovan bought 568 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $440.55 per share, for a total transaction of $250,232.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,232.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Brian P. Colan sold 1,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.45, for a total value of $826,033.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,250 shares of company stock valued at $7,464,599. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

