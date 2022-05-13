Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Purchases 8,167 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL raised its position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,323 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,167 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Cigna were worth $29,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its position in shares of Cigna by 4.1% in the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 12,883 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Cigna by 220.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,614 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Cigna by 18.8% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Cigna by 3.7% in the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 2,381 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Cigna by 10.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,277,730 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $255,750,000 after buying an additional 120,847 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on CI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cigna in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $274.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Cigna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $271.00 to $236.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of Cigna from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.63.

In other news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,937,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO David Cordani sold 10,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total transaction of $2,302,780.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 91,836 shares of company stock valued at $23,795,261. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:CI traded down $0.84 on Friday, hitting $259.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,520,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,632,345. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $82.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.78. Cigna Co. has a 1 year low of $191.74 and a 1 year high of $269.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $248.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $232.08.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $6.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.18 by $0.83. Cigna had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The firm had revenue of $44.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 22.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.79%.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

