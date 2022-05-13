Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Increases Stock Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 206,880 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the quarter. T. Rowe Price Group comprises about 1.2% of Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $40,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the third quarter valued at about $5,688,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the third quarter worth about $32,000. 55I LLC lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 9.1% during the third quarter. 55I LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 21.3% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 115.9% during the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 56,167 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,048,000 after purchasing an additional 30,154 shares in the last quarter. 71.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TROW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $178.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $159.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $156.00 target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.00.

In related news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 730 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $91,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,636,125. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total transaction of $180,999.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,206 shares of company stock worth $1,446,480. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group stock traded up $2.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $121.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,705,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,829,295. The stock has a market cap of $27.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.34. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.65 and a 1 year high of $224.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $139.64 and a 200 day moving average of $167.79.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 33.38% and a net margin of 37.64%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 10.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.83%.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

