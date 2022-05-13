Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Increases Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lifted its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 224,434 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International comprises 1.4% of Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $46,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HON. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 186,654 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $38,919,000 after purchasing an additional 37,270 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth $134,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in Honeywell International by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 37,444 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,807,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Honeywell International by 2.2% in the third quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 132,274 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,079,000 after purchasing an additional 2,894 shares during the period. Finally, Elk River Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,005 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,006,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

HON stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $193.53. 3,237,361 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,673,107. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $131.74 billion, a PE ratio of 25.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.06. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.42 and a 1 year high of $236.86.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 15.30%. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 52.06%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $243.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $237.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on Honeywell International from $229.00 to $232.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $212.00 to $211.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.14.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total value of $7,780,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 165,015 shares in the company, valued at $32,098,717.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

