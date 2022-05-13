Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Grows Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 562,691 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,421 shares during the quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $33,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 120.1% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 23,263,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,365,443,000 after purchasing an additional 12,694,169 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 12.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,408,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,528,415,000 after purchasing an additional 7,675,878 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 231.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,625,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,575,000 after purchasing an additional 6,021,673 shares during the period. abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 144.5% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 5,790,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,878,000 after purchasing an additional 3,422,105 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 5.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,747,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,662,738,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484,005 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

In other Coca-Cola news, COO Brian John Smith sold 35,800 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total value of $2,400,032.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at $7,787,902.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Murphy sold 154,080 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.29, for a total value of $9,597,643.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 667,137 shares of company stock worth $42,579,677. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE KO traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $65.72. The stock had a trading volume of 15,906,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,084,635. The company has a market capitalization of $284.90 billion, a PE ratio of 27.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.05. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $52.28 and a 1 year high of $67.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 25.69%. The business had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 73.95%.

KO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen increased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $58.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $68.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.29.

Coca-Cola Profile (Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.