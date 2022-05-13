Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Grows Stock Position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lifted its stake in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 515,777 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,894 shares during the quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Evergy were worth $35,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Evergy by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,166,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,674,000 after acquiring an additional 484,201 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Evergy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $24,206,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Evergy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,468,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Evergy by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,625,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,535,000 after buying an additional 310,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Evergy by 360.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 384,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,377,000 after buying an additional 300,878 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Charles L. King sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.26, for a total value of $75,912.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on EVRG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Evergy from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Evergy in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.00.

Shares of EVRG stock traded up $0.81 on Friday, reaching $67.61. 877,827 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,453,280. The stock has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.93. Evergy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.46 and a 1-year high of $73.13.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.03. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 15.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.5725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Evergy’s payout ratio is 65.06%.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

