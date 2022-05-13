Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Cuts Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lessened its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 278,338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,720 shares during the period. Texas Instruments comprises approximately 1.5% of Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $52,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TXN. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 23,687,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,552,898,000 after purchasing an additional 4,689,046 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 88.9% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,017,301 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $380,194,000 after acquiring an additional 949,615 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,354,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $443,769,000 after acquiring an additional 824,291 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 3,942.4% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 819,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $154,363,000 after acquiring an additional 798,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,947,733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $367,090,000 after acquiring an additional 688,462 shares in the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $201.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.53.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded up $3.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $169.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,329,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,352,159. The company has a current ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $175.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.74. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $160.50 and a one year high of $202.26. The company has a market cap of $156.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.95.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.17. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.34% and a return on equity of 64.89%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.63%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

