Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Acquires 1,705 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 155,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $38,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 78.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,787 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.55, for a total transaction of $653,690.85. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,253,806.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total value of $66,789.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,663 shares in the company, valued at $355,998.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $238.00 target price (up previously from $222.00) on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Friday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $242.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $238.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $203.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $223.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $231.43.

ADP stock traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $208.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,390,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,050,844. The company has a market cap of $87.22 billion, a PE ratio of 30.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.82. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $187.29 and a 12 month high of $248.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $221.58 and its 200-day moving average is $223.07.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 56.01% and a net margin of 17.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. Analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 61.45%.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

