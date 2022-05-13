Vaso Co. (OTCMKTS:VASO) Short Interest Up 309.2% in April

Vaso Co. (OTCMKTS:VASO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 35,600 shares, a growth of 309.2% from the April 15th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 191,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of Vaso stock opened at $0.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.68 million, a PE ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 2.58. Vaso has a 12 month low of $0.04 and a 12 month high of $0.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

About Vaso

Vaso Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the healthcare equipment and information technology industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: IT, Professional Sales Service, and Equipment. The IT segment primarily focuses on healthcare IT and managed network technology services.

