Varta (ETR:VAR1) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Varta AG (ETR:VAR1 – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as €78.22 ($82.34) and last traded at €78.22 ($82.34). 163,161 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €78.36 ($82.48).

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Warburg Research set a €95.00 ($100.00) price objective on shares of Varta in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank set a €105.00 ($110.53) target price on Varta in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus set a €74.00 ($77.89) target price on Varta in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €95.00 ($100.00) target price on Varta in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €88.83 ($93.51).

The business’s 50 day moving average is €88.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is €101.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.43.

Varta AG, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, produces, and sells microbatteries, household batteries, and energy storage solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Microbatteries & Solutions and Household batteries. The Microbatteries & Solutions segment offers zinc-air batteries for use in hearing aid devices; lithium-ion battery solutions for wireless headphones, and other wearable applications, as well as for electrical devices, including Bluetooth headsets and medical devices for measuring high blood pressure, blood sugar, and other bodily functions, as well as power supply for Covid-19 antibody tests; and rechargeable battery solutions for use in applications, such as servers, car keys, alarm systems and smart meters, and others for industrial and original equipment manufacturers.

