Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) Shares Gap Down to $21.35

Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $21.35, but opened at $20.78. Varex Imaging shares last traded at $21.78, with a volume of 1,411 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Varex Imaging from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th.

Get Varex Imaging alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $868.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.50, a PEG ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Varex Imaging ( NASDAQ:VREX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $214.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.83 million. Varex Imaging had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Varex Imaging Co. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Varex Imaging in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Varex Imaging by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA increased its stake in Varex Imaging by 127.0% in the 4th quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 3,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Varex Imaging by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in Varex Imaging by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period.

About Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX)

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction and computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, heat exchangers, ionization chambers, and buckys.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Varex Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varex Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.