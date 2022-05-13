Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) Shares Gap Down to $21.35

Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $21.35, but opened at $20.78. Varex Imaging shares last traded at $21.78, with a volume of 1,411 shares.
Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Varex Imaging from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th.
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $868.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.50, a PEG ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Varex Imaging in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Varex Imaging by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA increased its stake in Varex Imaging by 127.0% in the 4th quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 3,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Varex Imaging by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in Varex Imaging by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period.
About Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX)
Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction and computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, heat exchangers, ionization chambers, and buckys.
