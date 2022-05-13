Vanilla Network Reaches Market Cap of $847,236.43 (VNLA)

Vanilla Network (VNLA) traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 13th. One Vanilla Network coin can now be purchased for $1.49 or 0.00005052 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Vanilla Network has traded down 30% against the U.S. dollar. Vanilla Network has a total market capitalization of $847,236.43 and $3,049.00 worth of Vanilla Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003376 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001445 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.87 or 0.00537347 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $62,183.00 or 2.10316274 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.53 or 0.00035620 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004726 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Vanilla Network Coin Profile

Vanilla Network’s total supply is 799,909 coins and its circulating supply is 567,165 coins. Vanilla Network’s official Twitter account is @VanillaNetwork1 . Vanilla Network’s official message board is medium.com/@mar_one1 . The Reddit community for Vanilla Network is https://reddit.com/r/vanillatoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vanilla Network’s official website is vanilla.network

Buying and Selling Vanilla Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vanilla Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vanilla Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vanilla Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

