Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Acquired by CFO4Life Group LLC

CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 37.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 8,516 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. KG&L Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 5,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 8,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 30,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 1,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter.

VWO stock traded up $0.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.36. 397,030 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,179,936. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $40.02 and a 1 year high of $55.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.01.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

