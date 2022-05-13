Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV) Stock Price Down 1.7%

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 1.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $101.84 and last traded at $101.88. Approximately 514 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 336,126 shares. The stock had previously closed at $103.66.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $113.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.35.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 338.5% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 287.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

