VanEck Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX) Stake Boosted by Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 343,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 52,539 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Russia ETF were worth $9,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in VanEck Russia ETF by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,703,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,403,000 after purchasing an additional 141,315 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Russia ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $8,418,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Russia ETF by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,061,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,303,000 after acquiring an additional 96,004 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its position in shares of VanEck Russia ETF by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 33,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Russia ETF by 993.9% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 390,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,398,000 after purchasing an additional 354,381 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA RSX remained flat at $$5.65 during mid-day trading on Friday. VanEck Russia ETF has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $33.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.55.

Market Vectors Russia ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Russia+ Index (DXRPUS). DXRPUS is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies that are domiciled in Russia. DXRPUS comprises a diversified group of many of the largest and most liquid companies in the investable universe.

