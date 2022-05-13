Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) Upgraded to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $36.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $30.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Valvoline from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Valvoline from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, February 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Valvoline in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.17.

NYSE VVV traded up $1.05 on Thursday, reaching $29.30. The company had a trading volume of 42,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,118,415. Valvoline has a 52-week low of $26.69 and a 52-week high of $37.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.51 and its 200 day moving average is $33.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.24.

Valvoline ( NYSE:VVV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.48. Valvoline had a return on equity of 278.10% and a net margin of 12.85%. The firm had revenue of $886.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $887.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Valvoline will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.01%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VVV. Norges Bank bought a new position in Valvoline in the 4th quarter worth about $61,299,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Valvoline by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,652,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $176,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429,120 shares during the last quarter. Jana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,767,000. Leeward Investments LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the 1st quarter valued at about $24,781,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Valvoline by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,156,533 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $503,763,000 after acquiring an additional 734,477 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through two segments, Retail Services and Global Products. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

