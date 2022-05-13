Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Valeo SA designs, produces, and sells components, integrated systems, and modules for automobile industry. The Company has four business groups supplying products to the original equipment market and the aftermarket. The 4 Business Groups are: Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, Comfort and Driving Assistance Systems, and Visibility Systems. The Powertrain Systems offers electrical systems, transmission systems and hybrid and electric vehicle systems. The Thermal Systems products include climate control, compressors and front-end modules. The Comfort and Driving Assistance Systems products comprise driving assistance and access mechanisms. The Visibility Systems products are lighting systems, wiper Systems and wiper Motors. Valeo SA is headquartered in Paris, France. “

Get Valeo alerts:

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on VLEEY. Societe Generale dropped their price objective on shares of Valeo from €23.00 ($24.21) to €19.00 ($20.00) in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Valeo from €25.00 ($26.32) to €23.00 ($24.21) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Valeo from €26.00 ($27.37) to €23.00 ($24.21) in a report on Thursday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Valeo from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Valeo from €35.00 ($36.84) to €27.00 ($28.42) in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Valeo has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.71.

Valeo stock opened at $9.15 on Tuesday. Valeo has a 1-year low of $7.56 and a 1-year high of $17.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

About Valeo (Get Rating)

Valeo SE designs, produces, and sells components, systems, and services for automakers in France, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and other European countries. The company operates through four segments: Comfort & Driving Assistance Systems, Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, and Visibility Systems.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Valeo (VLEEY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Valeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.