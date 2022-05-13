Valaris (NYSE:VAL) versus Seadrill (OTCMKTS:SDRLF) Head to Head Contrast

Valaris (NYSE:VAL – Get Rating) and Seadrill (OTCMKTS:SDRLF – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Valaris and Seadrill’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Valaris $1.23 billion 3.52 -$4.50 billion N/A N/A Seadrill $1.06 billion 0.01 -$4.66 billion N/A N/A

Valaris has higher revenue and earnings than Seadrill.

Profitability

This table compares Valaris and Seadrill’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Valaris -291.76% -344.10% -138.77% Seadrill N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

80.5% of Valaris shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of Seadrill shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Valaris shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Valaris and Seadrill, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Valaris 0 0 0 0 N/A Seadrill 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Valaris beats Seadrill on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Valaris (Get Rating)

Valaris Limited offers offshore contract drilling services to oil and gas industry in Bermuda and internationally. The company owns an offshore drilling rig fleet of 56 rigs, which include 11 drillships, 4 dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, 1 moored semisubmersible rig, and 40 jackup rigs. It serves international, government-owned, and independent oil and gas companies in the Gulf of Mexico, the North Sea, the Middle East, West Africa, Australia, and Southeast Asia. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

About Seadrill (Get Rating)

Seadrill Limited provides offshore drilling services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Harsh Environment, Floaters, and Jack-ups Rigs. The company owns and operates drillships, semi-submersible rigs, and jack-up rigs for operations to ultra-deepwater in benign and harsh environments. It offers management services to third parties and related parties. The company operates a fleet of 34 drilling units, including 7 drill ships, 12 semi-submersible rigs, and 15 jack-up rigs. It serves oil super-majors, state-owned national oil companies, and independent oil and gas companies. Seadrill Limited was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda. On February 10, 2021, Seadrill Limited, along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

