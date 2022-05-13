Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Receives $328.25 Average PT from Brokerages

Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $328.25.

MTN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $345.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $262.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $305.00 to $303.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTN. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Vail Resorts in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Shares of MTN stock opened at $231.23 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Vail Resorts has a 12-month low of $221.38 and a 12-month high of $376.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $253.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $292.02. The company has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a PE ratio of 43.96 and a beta of 1.19.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $5.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.70 by ($0.23). Vail Resorts had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The business had revenue of $906.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $954.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Vail Resorts will post 8.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 30th were issued a $1.91 dividend. This is a positive change from Vail Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 29th. This represents a $7.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 145.25%.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 37 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

